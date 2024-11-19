Man, 28, in court for alleged theft of Church building materials

A 28-year-old man, Sunday Sagbo, who allegedly stole building materials from a church, on Tuesday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

By Sandra Umeh

A 28-year-old man, Sunday Sagbo, who allegedly stole building materials from a church, on Tuesday appeared before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate Mrs A. Alade, on a two-count charge bordering on stealing and willful damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Esther Adesulu, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between Feb. 22 and Nov. 11, at Abule Ado area in Ojo, Lagos.

She said that the defendant stole a tonne of 12mm Iron rod valued at N1.25 million, one tonne of 10mm Iron rod valued at N1.25 million and Aluminum roofing sheets valued at N2 million.

The prosecutor said the total value of all items stolen was N4.5 million which belonged to Lord’s Solution Ministry Church, represented by one Pastor Chinedu Enoch.

She said that the defendant also damaged some roofing sheets by cutting them into pieces.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Alade granted the defendant bail in the sum of N 1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 5 for mention . (NAN)