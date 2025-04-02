Nigerian military, Briech unveil 1st indigenous attack drones, bombs

The Nigerian Military, in collaboration with Briech UAS, a communications company, has unveiled the first and largest indigenous attack drones and bombs in Nigeria and Africa.

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Military, in collaboration with Briech UAS, a communications company, has unveiled the first and largest indigenous attack drones and bombs in Nigeria and Africa.

Briech UAS, in partnership with the Nigerian Army, demonstrated and unveiled these attack drones and bombs at the company’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, described the initiative as a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technology and a significant step in strengthening national security capabilities.

Musa emphasised that the development of combat drones was a timely intervention, highlighting their efficiency in intelligence gathering.

He said that these drones would facilitate decisive actions against threats in an era where security challenges were increasingly complex and asymmetric.

“These force multipliers will play a vital role in enhancing the operational effectiveness of our military.

“Particularly in a world where global politics surrounding the procurement of advanced military hardware have become more intricate.

“Countries that do not produce such solutions face bureaucratic bottlenecks and diplomatic hurdles when acquiring these critical platforms. We are facing such challenges directly.

“If you don’t produce what you need, you will be at the mercy of others, even when you have the financial resources to acquire them.

“By manufacturing these drones locally, Nigeria reduces its dependence on foreign resources, ensures prompt acquisition, and strengthens its ability to respond swiftly to security threats.

“With the brilliant minds we have, particularly among our youth, we can create outstanding technology that competes globally,” he said.

The Governor of Plateau, Caleb Mutfwang, stressed that Nigeria’s growth depended on recognising and patronising indigenous products.

Mutfwang stated that the drones would play a critical role in protecting national sovereignty both in Plateau and across the nation.

He revealed that some of these locally made technologies had already been deployed to Plateau, significantly improving the efficiency of ground forces.

He also noted that his state was partnering with local bomb and drone manufacturers like Briech UAS to counter insurgency using domestically produced weapons.

“As a nation, we made a mistake by allowing non-state actors to acquire capabilities that nearly rival those of state actors.

“We have entered into a partnership that has enabled the deployment of these facilities in our state.

“We have witnessed significant improvements in the efficiency of our security forces.

“Indeed, it was an error to allow non-state actors to amass capabilities that almost overpower those of legitimate state forces.

“It is time to rectify that imbalance.

“We must ensure that no one within our borders possesses capabilities that match or exceed those entrusted with the constitutional duty of protecting our national sovereignty,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Briech UAS, Dr Bright Echefu, noted that insurgent groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP had recently adopted commercial drones for reconnaissance and attack missions.

“These drones have been used to track and attack our troops. They are being deployed to coordinate ambushes and execute crude aerial strikes,” he said (NAN)