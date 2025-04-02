Barau sympathises with Edo attack victims

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday sympathised with the families of 16 travellers killed in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo.

By Aminu Garko

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday sympathised with the families of 16 travellers killed in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Barau met with the families at the At-Taqwa Mosque in Bunkure town, headquarters of Bunkure Local Government Area.

Barau promised to sponsor a motion on the matter when the Senate resumes later this month.

He also announced a donation of N1 million to each family, totalling N16 million.

He said, “I am here to sympathise with you over the tragic incident that led to the death of 16 of our brothers last Thursday.

“May Allah grant them Jannatul Firdaus and quicken the recovery of those injured.

“I was worried when the incident happened and immediately contacted the state governor, security agencies, and stakeholders. They acted swiftly, and so far, 16 suspects have been arrested.”

The state governor, who visited Barau’s house in Abuja, assured him that the state government would support the families.

“We will not take this incident lightly and will ensure that the culprits face the full wrath of the law,” Barau added.

The Chief Imam of Bunkure, Sheikh Zainul Abidina Auwal, thanked the senator for his efforts in ensuring justice and described him as a leader needed for national development. (NAN)