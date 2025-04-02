Court remands man,26, over alleged N894, 000 fraud

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded an acting bar manager Aladesanmi Kehinde, 26, for allegedly defrauding a hospitality industry of N894, 000.

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Keyinde is facing a three-count charge bordering on fraud and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Aug. and Oct. 2024 around 02:00 p.m at Funmadex Hotel and Events, Abiri Ogudu Road, Wasewa, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N132, 500 belonging to Funmadex Hotel and Events being proceeds of sales received from customers to his personal account.

“The defendant as acting bar manager of Funmadex Hotel and Events, between Nov. and Dec. 2024 around 01:00 p.m also fraudulently stole the sum of N369, 900, received from customers through his Opay and Moniepoint bank accounts.

“The defendant also between Jan. and March 2025 around 04:00 p.m at Funmadex Hotel and Events, fraudulently converted the sum of N391, 600 received from customers to his personal account, totaling N894, 000,” the prosecutor alleged.

Osanyintuyi equally alleged that the defendant used the monies he collected to play online betting games.

He said that the offence is contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(6) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi did not grant the bail of the defendant but ordered for his remand at Ile-Ife Nigeria Correctional Service.

Sarumi adjourned the case until April 30, for hearing. (NAN)