Edo governor urges unity after tribunal victory

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has urged opposition parties to unite and work together for the progress of the state.

The governor, in a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Fred Itua, urged all parties to set aside partisan differences and focus on building a better future.

The Edo election tribunal in Abuja on Wednesday reaffirmed Okpebholo’s victory.

Itua stated that the administration remained committed to fulfilling its campaign promises and would not be distracted by frivolous litigation.

He emphasised that the government is dedicated to serving the people of Edo with integrity and commitment.

“I express my profound gratitude to the tribunal for their diligence and fairness.

“I sincerely appreciates the unwavering support of the people of Edo and their belief in our vision for a united and prosperous state.

“This victory is not mine alone but belongs to every indigene and resident of Edo. It is a mandate to continue building a state where all can thrive,” Okpebholo said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development.

The governor added that the tribunal’s decision validated the overwhelming support of the people of Edo during the election.

“This ruling reaffirms the integrity of our democratic process and stands as a testament to the will of the people,” he said. (NAN)