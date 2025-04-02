My administration not against rallies – Diri

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has said his administration would always respect the fundamental human rights of every citizen and abide by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

By Shedrack Frank

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has said his administration would always respect the fundamental human rights of every citizen and abide by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Diri stated this on Wednesday during the 158th state executive council meeting in Yenagoa.

The governor said that the administration would not stop any group from holding rallies in the state.

He however, emphasised that it would be unwise and counter-productive at a time lasting peace was being sought to address the political crisis in Rivers.

He noted that Rivers and Bayelsa were sister states saying whatever happened in Rivers had a ripple effect in Bayelsa.

Diri urged all well-meaning “Bayelsans” to work with the government in maintaining law and order in the state.

His words: “Let me make this clear. We are not a government that goes against the rule of law.

“We cherish and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And in so doing, we abide by every bit of the constitution.

“A state of emergency has been imposed in Rivers state. President Bola Tinubu has the power to do so. All we can do from our end is to see how we can bring lasting peace to Rivers State.

“Bayelsa and Rivers are sister states and whatever happens there has some degree of effect on our state and vice versa.

“And then some persons say they want to hold a mega rally and all that here. We are not yet in a political season.

”l am not stopping anybody from exercising his fundamental human rights but as the chief security officer of the state and with information at my disposal, we must keep the peace of the state.

“Nobody should come and rock the peace and security of this state”.

He noted that the protocol for such rallies should be followed by first informing the state government just as the First Lady had done about her visit to Bayelsa on Thursday on the invitation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”.

