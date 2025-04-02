Falana Urges Nigerians to Demand Accountability

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders. He decried the prevailing “rule of rulers” instead of the rule of law.

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Falana stated this at the 4th Anniversary of the late Yinka Odumakin Lecture, organised by the Oluyinka Odumakin Foundation on Wednesday in Lagos.

The lecture’s theme was ‘Selflessness in Leadership: The Yinka Odumakin Example.’

Falana stressed that leaders must be held accountable for their actions.

Nigerians, he said , should start asking questions and demanding transparency.

He also encouraged Nigerians to request a copy of their local government’s budget.

Falana said the people should ensure Senators and House of Representatives members are held accountable for their constituency budgets.

He reiterated the importance of questioning leaders and demanding accountability.

“They must ensure the implementation of their budgets. We must begin with the appropriation of state budgets. Let us demand a copy of the budget and seek accountability.

“Find out how your local government spends its money. They must implement the budget.

“We must hold them accountable to serve the people. Nigerians need to ask questions,” he said.

Falana also criticised what he called the “rule of rulers” rather than the “rule of law.”

According to him, the rule of law means everyone is bound by the law and treated equally.

Falana also condemned the Lagos State government for allegedly demolishing homes of the poor without approval, while allowing the rich to bypass similar laws.

“The government is demolishing houses occupied by the poor. But when the rich, including those in Banana Island, do the same, the government ratifies the law,” he claimed.

He called on Nigerians to support one another, stressing that “injustice to one is injustice to all.”

Falana urged Nigerians to hold the government accountable, which he believes is the true way to honour Yinka Odumakin.

He described Odumakin as a consistent and courageous advocate for democracy.

“The philosophy of Afenifere, which Yinka upheld, includes education for all, access to healthcare, and full employment.

“For the foundation to remain relevant, this philosophy must be sustained,” he said.

Earlier, in his goodwill message, Gani Adams, factional leader of the outlawed Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) , urged the human rights community to continue fighting for democracy.

Adams advised them not to compromise in the interest of the people.

“We must continue what Yinka Odumakin fought for and believed in.

“There is a need for pro-democracy activists to focus on reshaping and sustaining democracy in the country,” he added.

Mr Omowole Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) 2023 presidential candidate, described Odumakin as a fearless and courageous activist.

“Yinka always spoke the truth, regardless of whose ox was gored,” he said.

Dr Joe Odumakin, President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, highlighted the importance of equality and justice for all.

“The rule of law must be respected by everyone,” she said.

“Nigeria is our country. We must insist on doing things right and ensuring that injustice to one is injustice to all,” she added.

The widow, who is also President of the Foundation, pledged to rededicate herself to the ideals her late husband stood for.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yinka Odumakin passed away on April 2, 2021, during a brief illness.

NAN also reports that dignitaries at the event included Mr Jimi Agbaje, former governorship candidate in Lagos State, and activist, Mr Olamide Fusika (SAN).

Other attendees included veteran journalist, Mr Richard Akinnola, and Mr Edmond Obilo. (NAN)