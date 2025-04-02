Sokoto lawmakers laud Aliyu for devt’l projects without borrowing

The Deputy Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Kabir Ibrahim kware, has commended Gov. Ahmed Aliyu for executing numerous developmental projects without taking loan from any financial institution.

He gave the commendation when he led the members of the legislature on Sallah homage on Gov. Aliyu.

“There was never a time you approached us with a request for permission to borrow money from any financial institutions whether at home or abroad,”he affirmed.

This , according to him, is worthy of commendation considering the myriad people- oriented projects the Governor is executing across the state.

Also commenting on behalf of the State’s Judiciary, the Sokoto State Chief Judge, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, commended the Governor for the construction of additional Court rooms at the State High Court.

He also expressed delight over the way and manner the Governor responds to issues affecting the Judiciary, which he said, is a clear indication of the good working relationship existing between the three arms of government in the state.

Responding, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu stressed the need for more synergy among the three tiers of government in the overall development of the state.

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the executive arm to providing the direly needed dividends of democracy to the people of the state,in line with campaign promises.

Gov. Aliyu urged lawmakers to present all the needs of their constituencies for prompt and diligent implementation.

The Governor said, “I want to assure you that my doors are always open for you at any given time, to listen to the demands of your people.”

He reminded them on the need to put politics aside and work together with the executive arm for the progress and even development of the people they represent.

Turning to the members of the State Judiciary, the Governor tasked Judges and Khadis to ensure the quick dispensation of justice, so as to decongest the correctional centres.

“It is worrisome to see how inmates are languishing in correctional centres for minor offences in the name of awaiting trial.

“We recently appointed seven additional Judges and 7 Khadis, which is the first in the history of Sokoto State.

“The idea is to enhance the manpower in our Judiciary so as to speed up the dispensation of justice,” he added.

Gov. Aliyu further assured the members of the Judiciary of his administration’s readiness to ensure their welfare at all times.