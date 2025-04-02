Emulate Sokoto State Govt, treat all Nigerians as indigenes, Sultan tasks Govs

Sultan Muhammad Saad Abubakar has urged other state Governors across the federation to emulate Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State by removing the non-indigenes syndrome in the interest of the nation.

He made the call during his Sallah homage on Governor Ahmed Aliyu at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Lodge, Sokoto.

He said in Sokoto all Nigerians are treated as indigenes, an act that gives Nigerians residing in the State a sense of belonging.

“In Sokoto, we don’t have non indigenes, but rather members of the resident communities,he added.

The monarch, therefore, called on other states to copy this pattern so as to further foster sustainable peace, harmony and good brotherhood among all Nigerians.

Sultan Sa’ad also stressed the need for for the state Governors to give much emphasis in protecting the lives and property of their subjects,describing security as the basis upon which all societies could progress.

“In Sokoto, we appreciate what the Governor is doing and we’d like to assure him of the support of the traditional institution so that he can continue the good work he’s doing of transforming our State.

“The Governor and our security agencies are doing their best and this has made the state to record tremendous improvement in the fight against banditry,” the Sultan averred.

He also commeneded Gov Aliyu for the massive distribution of food items during the just-concluded Ramadan fast, which he said has never happened in Sokoto state.

He also called on Nigerians to always be law-abiding and desist from any act that may geopardise the long lasting peace the country is enjoying.

The President General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs further frowned at the way and manner some unpatriotic citizens use social media to spread falsehood, misinformation and provocative statements that can destroy the peaceful atmosphere the country is enjoying.

He, therefore, called on the security agencies in the country to be watchful of the unpatriotic citizens trying to create chaos in the land.

Responding, Gov. Ahmed Aliyu reassured his administration’s determination to do everything humanly possible to make the state safe and secured.

He blamed unemployment especially among the youths as responsible for the insecurity being recorded in many parts of the country.

According to Aliyu, many youths have joined informants’ groups so as to be getting stipends to make ends meet.

“This administration has so far trained and graduated thousands of youths and women in different trades so as to make them productive members in the society.

” I want to assure you that we would soon embark on another massive skills acquisition programme to engage more unemployed youths in our modest attempt to reduce restiveness among our youths,” he vowed

Gov. Aliyu further reassured the people of the state that his administration would continue to prioritize Islamic affairs, adding that more Mosques and Islamiyya schools would continue to receive the desired attention from the state government.

He thanked the people of the state for their fervent prayers and support to his administration and called for it’s sustainance.