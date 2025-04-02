Imo Assembly confirms two commissioner-nominees

The Imo House of Assembly, on Wednesday, screened and confirmed two Commissioner-nominees forwarded by Gov. Hope Uzodimma.

By Ugonne Uzoma

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two nominees were Mr Benard Ikewuoha and Dr Chioma Egu.

The Speaker, Mr Chike Olemgbe, announced that the governor had earlier sent the names of the nominees for screening and confirmation.

Olemgbe said that the nominees were screened and confirmed in an executive session preceding the plenary session.

He directed the Clerk, Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, to convey the decision of the house to the governor. (NAN)