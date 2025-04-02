Otti reaffirms commitment to high standards

Alex Otti of Abia has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to high standards and zero tolerance for corruption and poor performance.

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to high standards and zero tolerance for corruption and poor performance.

Otti said this during the inauguration of the Executive Secretary of Abia State Diaspora Commission, Dr Annie Onu, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects, Dr Emmanuel Meribeole, on Wednesday in Umuahia.

The governor emphasised that only the highest standard of service are acceptable for the people of Abia.

“Here, we have zero tolerance for corruption and poor performance.

“Our expectations are always very high because the standards Abia people deserve are also very high, that people who are serving, those who have been selected, those who have been privileged to be of service to the people give the best.

“Only the best is acceptable and I charge you to give your best,” he said.

He congratulated the newly appointed executive secretary acknowledging her dedication and decision to relocate to the state to serve.

Otti outlined her responsibilities, emphasising the need to maintain contact between the Abia diaspora and their home state.

Otti stressed that Onu’s elevation to Executive Secretary was to provide her with the seal of authority required for effective performance.

He noted that challenges were inevitable and encouraged the Executive Secretary to remain focused.

He also used the occasion to congratulate Meribeole, who recently retired from the Federal Ministry of Aviation as a Permanent Secretary,

Otti described him as one of Abia’s gifts to the nation and a square peg in a square hole.

“We thought we should bring him to contribute to what we are doing in this state and I am glad that he accepted the offer,” Otti said.

He said that Meribeole had already commenced work on the construction of the Abia International Airport project.

Otti commended Meribeole’s proactive approach in engaging contractors and monitoring progress to ensure the success of the airport project.

He added that the new appointee would oversee other projects, ensuring quality, adherence to timelines, and cost efficiency.

Responding, Onu promised to work in line with the rebuilding agenda of the present administration.

She also expressed her readiness to galvanise the Abia diaspora community to facilitate greater development of the state.

Similarly, Mereibeole promised to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear.

He thanked the state government for giving him the opportunity to serve the people of Abia and promised to live up to expectations.(NAN(www.nannews.ng)