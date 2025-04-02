UPDATED – Tribunal dismisses AA’s petition against  Okpebholo’s election

By Wandoo Sombo



The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition of the Action Alliance (AA) against Gov. Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering judgment on Wednesday in Abuja, the tribunal dismissed the petition filed by AA and Mr Adekunle Omoaje for being frivolous and lacking in merit.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi held that Omoaje who filed the joint petition had no locus standi (legal right) to institute the case.

The tribunal further held that Omoaje did not participate in the governorship election and as such had no power to question the validity of the election.

The tribunal also ruled that Omoaje’s grouse against the election was that he was not recognised as the National Chairman of the Action Alliance for the purpose of nominating candidate for the poll.

It however, said that his claims had no basis in the Electoral Act 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the Omoaje and the AA went before the tribunal asking it to rule that the declaration of Okpebholo and APC as winners of the Sept. 21, 2024 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was illegal, unlawful, unconditional and null and void.

Omoaje also alleged that the election was characterised by gross corruption and also that Okpebholo and APC did not win majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

He further alleged that AA was not allowed to nominate a lawful governorship candidate for the election since he did not sign the nomination form as the National Chairman of the party.

Speaking with newsmen after the judgment, counsel to the petitioners, Mr Adewale Adebayo said he was not satisfied with the judgment of the court

He, however, said he would communicate the decision to his client and await further instructions.