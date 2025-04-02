 BREAKING: Edo governorship election : Tribunal throws out AA petition

The Edo Electin Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday threw out the petition instituted by the Action Alliance (AA) and one Adekunle Rufai Omoaje,

by Wandoo Sumbo

The Edo Electin Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday threw out the petition instituted by the Action Alliance (AA) and one Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, challenging the election of Gov. Monday Okpebholo.

In the first judgment of the tribunal, it held that the case instituted by the AA ”lacked merit and was frivolous”.

NAN reports that INEC had declared Okpebholo of the APC as the winner with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247,655 votes in the election. (NAN)