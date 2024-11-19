Fans laud Davido’s N300m donation to orphanages, drug abuse campaign

Fans and supporters of a Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have commended him for announcing a N300 million donation to orphanages

By Deborah Ifeanyi

Fans and supporters of a Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have commended him for announcing a N300 million donation to orphanages and organisations combating drug addiction among young people across Nigeria.

The Grammy-nominated singer had, on Monday, announced plans to mark his 32nd birthday coming up on Nov. 21 with a donation of ₦300 million to orphanages and organisations championing campaign against drug abuse.

Davido, who has made it a tradition in recent times to make goodwill donations to orphanages on his birthday through his foundation, shared the news on his X page on Monday.

He wrote: Once again, my birthday this year, we are donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse and addiction.

“This year, it’s ₦300m. Details to follow soon.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement has continued to generate reactions on social media, with many of his fans and supporters commending him and praying for him.

@egungunn said: “I don’t have 300 million but at least I will support businesses with 2 million on Davido’s birthday. That’s massive…we rise by lifting others here.”

@RealCheeta: wrote: “Wow! that’s really great of you! Your commitment to making a difference in the lives of others is truly inspiring.

“I can’t wait to hear more about the details and how we can help support this cause.”

@AfrokonnectNG: “This is truly inspiring! Davido is showing what it means to use fame and success for a greater purpose.

“Supporting orphanages and tackling issues like drug abuse and addiction shows a deep commitment to making a positive impact in our communities.

“Big respect to him for this generous contribution—it’s actions like these that really make a difference.”

Also, @dan-02 said: “Davido is one out of Nigerian music artistes who always give back to society. I just hope others will follow his footsteps.”

NAN also reports that this is not the first time Davido has used his birthday as an opportunity to give back to society.

He started this charitable tradition on his birthday in 2021 when he made over N200 million in donations after sharing his bank account details on his X page.

He, thereafter, announced that he planned to donate the funds to orphanages across Nigeria in celebration of his 29th birthday.

In 2022, Davido founded Davido Adeleke Foundation with the help of other charitable organisations, in a bid to help vulnerable children in the society.

The following year, the foundation announced that it had donated over N200 million to orphanages across Nigeria, with 13,818 children as beneficiaries. (NAN)