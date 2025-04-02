SOSG partners Sultanate Council to curb street begging

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has said that his administration would soon partner the Sultante Council of Sokoto to curb the menace of street begging in the State.

He gave this assurance when he received the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on a Sallah homage.

According to Aliyu, new strategies would be mapped out to curb the menace of street begging especially in Sokoto metropolis.

“We would also ensure that we take data of all those roaming our streets begging so as to know where each and every beggar comes from.

” Part of the strategies we are adopting is to enroll them into Almajiri integrated schools located in Shuni and Wamakko local government areas ” he added.

The Governor added that the state government would provide the students with accomadation,feeding and other necessary items needed by boarding students in order to make them stay in school.

He called on the people of the state to support this move by the state government and the Sultanate Council so as to change the old existing tradition which often times contradicts the teaching of Islam.

The governor reassured his administration’s determination to uplift the living standard of the people irrespective of their backgrounds.

He solicited for support from parents and guardians in achieving the set target.