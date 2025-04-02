Tribunal affirms Okpebholo’s  victory, dismisses PDP, Ighodalo’s petition

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Mr Asue Ighodalo, challenging the outcome of the Sept. 21, 2024 governorship election.

By Wandoo Sombo

Delivering judgment on Wednesday in Abuja, the tribunal upheld the election of Gov. Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with 291,667 votes, defeating Ighodalo who polled 247,655 votes.

The three-member tribunal dismissed the petitioners’ petition on the grounds that they failed to prove their allegation of over voting.

The tribunal also held that the petitioners failed to call competent witnesses to speak to documentary evidence they brought to the tribunal.

This the justices said amounted to dumping of documents on the trubunal as they could not prove how the documents led to their allegations of over voting.(NAN