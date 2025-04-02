Nigeria Chairs Anglophone Countries Committee of African Data Protection Authorities

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, has been appointed the Chair of the Anglophone Countries Committee of the Network of Africa Data Protection Authorities (NADPA).

This appointment was confirmed at the meeting of the Committee on Wednesday, 2nd April, 2025. The Committee serves as a multilateral platform for promoting data privacy and protection among members.

While accepting the appointment, Dr Olatunji expressed his gratitude for the confidence reposed in Nigeria to chair the Committee at this crucial phase of Africa’s drive towards safeguarding the privacy rights of her over 1.4 billion people in the global data processing value chain.

Dr Olatunji further urged members to see the work of the Committee as a collective responsibility which must be discharged for the benefit of data subjects across Africa.

It will be recalled that Nigeria is also scheduled to host the 2025 NADPA Annual General Meeting and Conference from 6th May through 8th May, 2025.

The theme of the Conference is: “Balancing Innovation in Africa: Data Protection and Privacy in Emerging Technologies” The Conference is targeted at showcasing the significant milestones of Nigeria under H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, towards building a sustainable digital economy.