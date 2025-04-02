Buhari Mourns Demise of Galadima of Kano, Says Abbas Sunusi, Irreplaceable

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he received with sadness, the news of the death of Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, Galadiman Kano, and member of the Emirate Council.

The Galadima is the highest title held by the princesses of Kano.

Reacting to the news of the death, the former president said “Kano, indeed the nation has lost a stabilizer and a moderating voice in the rapidly transforming society that Kano is.

“The Galadima was the effective link between the past and the present; an embodiment of institutional memory and traditions who was key to the governance and the administration of the royal palace. Abbas Sunusi is irreplaceable. May his soul rest in peace.”

The former president condoled with the family of the deceased, the Kano Emirate Council and the government, and the people of the state.