Tinubu Celebrates Customs CG Adeniyi At 59

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Adewale Adeniyi, the 14th Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on the occasion of his 59th birthday, set for January 19, 2025.

In a statement issued by the President, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, highlighted the significant progress made by the NCS under Adeniyi’s leadership. “The President commends Adeniyi for his transformative leadership of the Nigeria Customs Service, emphasizing his role in advancing the agency’s digitalisation and automation, which has led to improved operational efficiency, as well as boosting the morale of officers,” Onanuga said.

Since assuming office in June 2023, Adeniyi has driven considerable growth in the NCS, surpassing revenue targets and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s economy. His innovative anti-smuggling strategies, including training the youth for alternative livelihoods and engaging traditional institutions, have had widespread positive effects.

President Tinubu also lauded Adeniyi for his achievements, particularly the significant arms and ammunition seizures under his watch and the revitalisation of the Comptroller-General’s Annual Conference aimed at enhancing the agency’s performance.

With over 30 years of service, Adeniyi’s leadership has been marked by his adaptability and deep commitment to the Customs Service. President Tinubu concluded his message by offering prayers for Adeniyi’s continued success, health, and wisdom as he continues to serve the nation.