NOA, NACA Partner to Strengthen HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign in Nigeria

In an effort to create more awareness on Human Immune Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) in Nigeria, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has partnered with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), to raise awareness and combat stigma surrounding the disease across the country.

While addressing the delegation from NACA on a courtesy visit at NOA’s headquarter, the Director General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu assured NACA of the Agency’s readiness to design new awareness campaign nationwide, emphasising the critical role of public sensitisation in addressing the menace of HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases.

He stated that NOA will leverage on its extensive communication infrastructure which comprises 818 office locations across the country, 774 local government offices and also partner with 198 radio stations with 40 television stations in the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Issa-Onilu added that the agency will explore its social media influencers, animation, print medium (The Explainer), its in-house TV and radio studios to enhance outreach.

While reflecting on the recent decline in international funding for HIV/AIDS Programme by the United State government, the Director General implored NACA to explore innovative local strategies for sustainable intervention, assuring them of NOA’s relentless support in achieving their shared goal of a well-informed and stigma-free society.

Issa-Onilu further stressed that while fear-based communication was once effective in tackling the epidemic, there is a new approach to avert the stigma and misinformation, noting that HIV/AIDS should be seen as a manageable health condition like hypertension and diabetes, rather than a death sentence.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of NACA, Dr. Temitope Ilori, said that HIV/AIDS still remains a public health concerning particularly among the youths who underestimates its existence due to the success of the treatment programme which has reduce feasible cases of full-blown AIDS, underscoring the urgency of improving public awareness and behavioral change communication to counter misinformation and promote prevention.

She applauded NOA’s robust presence across the country and its effective use of traditional and social media for reaching out to all Nigeria, urging the agency to support NACA in spreading accurate information on HIV/AIDS preventions and treatment while actively combating stigma and discrimination.

While raising concerns on the growing influence of misinformation on social media, Ilori noted that there is need for Nigeria to take full ownership of its HIV response, strengthen collaborations with Governmental agencies like NOA, in ensuring sustainability and effective public enlightment on the infectious disease.