Tinubu mourns Bauchi-based cleric, Tanshi

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Bauchi-based Islamic cleric, Dr Idris Tanshi, at 68 years in the early hours of Friday.

Tinubu said the cleric contributed to moulding millions of youths and other Muslim faithful on the tenets of Islam, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

The President extolled the cleric’s efforts in countering the spread of violent extremism, especially in the early days of the Boko Haram conflict.

He said the Muslim faithful would greatly miss his trenchant voice, calling for moral rectitude and probity.

While praying for the repose of Tanshi’s soul, Tinubu urged his family and followers to find solace in his good work. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)