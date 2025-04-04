Mutfwang condemns attacks in Bokkos, calls for calm

Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has condemned the recent wave of violent attacks in Manguno, Josho and Daffo communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has condemned the recent wave of violent attacks in Manguno, Josho and Daffo communities of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, in a statement issued by Mrs Joyce Ramnap, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, on Friday in Jos, called for calm and swift security response.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on April 2 at the early hours of the day, resulting in an undisclosed number of casualties and the destruction of properties.

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and assure them that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“My administration remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of all Plateau residents as security agencies have been deployed and have dominated those areas to ensure normalcy returns at the shortest possible time.

“Arrests have been made by the security agencies which will hopefully help in stemming the tide of the ugly situation.

“We strongly urge citizens to exercise restraint and refrain from taking the law into their own hand.”

The governor also called on all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the relevant security agencies.

He urged citizens to actively cooperate with law enforcement agencies to facilitate the identification and apprehension of those responsible for the heinous acts.

The governor said security operatives had been deployed to strategic measures to enhance intelligence gathering, surveillance and rapid response mechanisms in collaboration with security operatives.

He called on all religious, traditional and community leaders to reinforce the message of peace, unity and lawful engagement.

Mutfwang added that his administration remained resolute in its commitment to upholding law and order and would not relent in its pursuit of justice against those who seek to destabilise the state.

"Residents are also encouraged to remain law-abiding, support security efforts and utilise official channels for security concerns,'' he said