NAN celebrates Alabi on retirement as Ibadan Zonal Manager

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ibadan Zonal Office, has celebrated its Zonal Manager, Mr Olawale Alabi, upon his retirement from the agency’s service at the age of 60 years.

By Olatunde Ajayi

Alabi, who joined the agency in March 2007, rose through the ranks to retire as a Deputy Director.

Scores of his colleagues eulogised his leadership style, praising his ability to mentor younger reporters and editors under his supervision for effective productivity.

The new Zonal Manager of the agency’s Ibadan Zonal Office, Mr Adebayo Sekoni, hailed Alabi for his exceptional leadership within the short period he headed the zone, comprising of Oyo State, Ogun and Kwara.

Sekoni prayed that God would give Alabi, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC), sound health to live his retired life.

Similarly, a retired DEIC in NAN, Mr Wale Ojetimi, congratulated Alabi for arriving safely at the end of his tour of duties.

“I join colleagues to hail our outgoing Ibadan Zonal Manager, Olawale Alabi, as he bows out after meritorious service.

“Alabi is a team player, a workaholic and a perfect gentleman. I give you my prayers as you join the enviable league of senior citizens.

“Thank you for giving so much to the News Agency of Nigeria. Your reward is invaluable. God will never let you down, and I say a big congratulations to you,” Ojetimi said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Chapter, commended the journalistic dedication and commitment of the outgoing DEIC.

The state NUJ Chairman, Mr Ademola Babalola, described Alabi as a principled administrator who had successfully represented Oyo State and South-West Zone at the national level with sincerity.

Mr Ayomiku Ajibola, Oyo State Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), praised Alabi for using his wisdom and experience to ensure SWAN’s unity and stability at the local and national scenes.

He noted that SWAN would continue to draw from his deep experience, even as he had formally retired from active service.

Another DEIC in the zone, Mr Moses Solanke, described Alabi as a manager with a mind ready to grow his subordinates professionally.

According to him, Alabi’s wealth of experience, especially in sports journalism, cannot be ignored.

“He is also a very compassionate leader, always eager to extend a helping hand,” he said.

In his congratulatory message, an Assistant Editor-in-Chief in the same zone, Mr Remi Koleoso, wished Alabi well on his retirement.

“We thank God you are stepping out in good health. We wish you an abundance of it, fulfilment and happiness in the new stage of life that you are stepping into.

“Congratulations and happy birthday,” he said.

In his response, Alabi appreciated the cooperation and support extended to him by the NAN management and staff, including the entire NUJ community in Oyo State.

He noted that the opportunity to serve NAN in an outstation had given him the privilege of relating and gaining experiences to further help him in his future endeavour. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)