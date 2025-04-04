Assassination plot: Akpabio denounces Natasha’s allegation as false, baseless

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has strongly condemned recent a allegation made by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing him of being involved in a plot to assassinate her.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has strongly condemned recent a allegation made by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, accusing him of being involved in a plot to assassinate her.

In a press release issued on Friday by Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser, Media / Publicity and official Spokesperson to the President of the Senate, the Senate leadership refuted the claims made by Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan during her visit to Kogi State on April 1. Natasha had claimed that Senator Akpabio recruited a former Governor to carry out the assassination plot against her in Kogi, rather than Abuja.

Eyiboh called the accusation “baseless, false, and inflammatory” and criticized Akpoti-Uduaghan for using this reckless statement to provoke public unrest and tarnish the reputation of Senator Akpabio and the office he holds.

He emphasized that such claims were not only unsubstantiated but also dangerous in their potential to incite unnecessary tension and division

He said, “The Office of the President of the Senate strongly condemns the recent baseless, false and inflammatory accusation made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in which she falsely alleged that the Senate President, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, was involved in a plot to assassinate her.

“While speaking in Kogi State on April 1, 2025, the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan recklessly and maliciously claimed that Senator Godswill Akpabio “recruited” former Governor…. to “assassinate her in Kogi State rather than in Abuja.” This outrageous accusation is not only false but a complete fabrication and deeply irresponsible and dangerous attempt to provoke public unrest, attract media attention, and discredit the person and office of the President of the Senate for ulterior motives.

“It is important to remind the public that this same individual had previously made an unsubstantiated accusation of sexual harassment against Senator Akpabio—a claim she seems to have abandoned without explanation. Having failed to gain traction with that narrative, she has now escalated her campaign of misinformation to a deadly and defamatory dimension.”

He added,”This pattern of deliberate falsehoods and manipulative theatrics reveals a troubling willingness to exploit public sensitivities through recurring victimhood narratives. It is a matter of public record that she has previously made assassination allegations against (a former Governor ..) and others in 2019 and 2023, along with multiple unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment against other dignitaries. Her recurring persecution narrative and evident lying complex should not be weaponized to malign individuals or destroy hard-earned reputations.”

Eyiboh recalled,”Interestingly, this latest reckless allegation is not occurring in isolation.

“Barely 24 hours later, on April 2, 2025, former Senator Elisha Abbo appeared on Arise Television to revive a previously withdrawn claim that Senator Akpabio “manipulated the judiciary” to secure his removal from the Senate. Nigerians will recall that Mr. Abbo, in 2023, publicly retracted this same accusation and tendered an apology after acknowledging that his claims were founded on incorrect assumptions. His removal from office was the outcome of a constitutionally grounded judicial decision by the Court of Appeal, which independently determined that he was not duly elected to represent Adamawa North.

“In a further twist, Mr. Abbo also alleged that he was denied his entitlements by the Senate President. This, too, is categorically false. Entitlements such as salaries and allowances are processed strictly through administrative and legal procedures. The Senate President does not and cannot unilaterally approve or deny such requests. Any delays or rejections would have been based solely on due diligence and compliance with established protocols.

“The timing, tone, and striking similarity of these coordinated attacks point clearly to a politically motivated smear campaign. These individuals—backed by undisclosed interests—appear united in a desperate effort to undermine the credibility of the Senate and its leadership and intended to distract from their own personal and political shortcomings and failings.

Senator Godswill Akpabio remains undeterred. As a statesman devoted to national unity, institutional integrity, and the rule of law, he will not be distracted by malicious falsehoods or inflammatory rhetoric.”

He stressed that regardless of the necessity for legal redress, formal letters of demand, seeking immediate public retractions, apologies, and compensation for reputational harm, are underway to be served on both Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Mr Elisha Abbo

"We call on the Nigerian public in particular and the International Community to reject these baseless and provocative narratives. The Senate, under Senator Akpabio's leadership, remains focused on its constitutional mandate: to promote legislative excellence, safeguard democratic values, and deliver meaningful progress for the Nigerian people," he said.

“We call on the Nigerian public in particular and the International Community to reject these baseless and provocative narratives. The Senate, under Senator Akpabio’s leadership, remains focused on its constitutional mandate: to promote legislative excellence, safeguard democratic values, and deliver meaningful progress for the Nigerian people,” he said.