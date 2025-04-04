LP Caretaker Committee Chairman hails Abure’s sack by Supreme Court 

Labour Party Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sen. Nenadi Usman, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment sacking the party’s National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure,

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Labour Party Caretaker Committee Chairman, Sen. Nenadi Usman, has hailed the Supreme Court judgment sacking the party’s National Chairman, Mr Julius Abure, describing it as victory for the rule of law and a significant milestone for Nigeria’s democracy.

Usman, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, expressed satisfaction with the judgment which found her appeal meritorious, while dismissing the cross-appeal filed by the Abure faction of the party.

“It is important to emphasise that this is not a time for triumphalism—there is no victor and no vanquished.

“What matters most is our shared commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people.

“We must now come together, united in purpose and vision, to move the party forward,” she said.

According to her, Labour Party remains one indivisible family, steadfast in its mission to create a new Nigeria founded on justice, equity and people-centred governance.

Usman called on all party members, supporters and stakeholders to remain calm, focused and committed to the democratic ideals binding them together.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a five-member panel of the Supreme Court had, on Friday, unanimously held that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction to have affirmed Abure as chairman of Labour Party.

The apex court declared that leadership issue was an internal affair of the party.

It, therefore, upheld the appeal filed before it by Usman who was appointed caretaker chairman of the party in September 2024.