Use tourism to boost foreign exchange earning, Nwoko tells FG

Sen. Ned Nwoko has urged the Federal Government to explore Nigeria’s rich tourism potential to boost its foreign revenue earning.

By Deborah Coker

Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said this on Friday during the inauguration of MNS Travel Agency and Tours Ltd.

“Tourism is one of the most powerful tools for national development. It creates employment, fosters international partnerships, and showcases a country’s heritage.

“When structured properly, it becomes an economic powerhouse. That is why I am excited about MNS Agency.

“It is not just another travel company, it is a movement towards redefining how Nigerians and Africans experience the world,” he added.

“The ease of travel, the preservation of culture, and the investment in tourism infrastructure make it a model for any nation aspiring to grow its hospitality sector.

“My first visit to Morocco was an eye-opener, and every time I return, I see new developments that make the experience even better. This is something Nigeria must learn from,” he said.

Nwoko while speaking on the beauty of tourism, emphasised its ability to boost economies, promote cultural exchange, and reshape global perceptions.

Founder and CEO the agency, Laila Charani-Nwoko, said Nigeria could learn from other African countries such as Morocco which had implemented policies that made them attractive to tourists.

“Morocco’s tourism has grown consistently over the years because of its commitment to hospitality, ease of travel, and diverse attractions,

“As a Moroccan, a country renowned for its thriving tourism sector, I have always understood the importance of structured and world-class travel services.

“That same dedication is what we bring to Nigeria through MNS Agency. Our goal is not just to facilitate travel but to create unforgettable experiences that redefine how people explore the world,” she said.

She said the goal of the agency was not just to facilitate travel but to create unforgettable experiences that would redefine how people explore the world.

She emphasised the agency’s commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and transforming travel experiences in Nigeria and beyond.

She also disclosed hat the agency would be offering 20 per cent discount on all flights for the first 50 bookings.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency would be providing comprehensive travel solutions, including Air Ticketing, Holiday Packages, Visa Assistance, as well as Private and Chartered Flights.

Other services include Umrah and Hajj Packages, Residence & Work Permits, Education Packages, Medical Tourism, Corporate Group Travel Services Consultancy and Hotel Bookings. (NAN)