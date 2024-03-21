Customs Service Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Joint Tax Board

Following the meeting held on the 16 of January 2024 between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Joint Task Board, the Comptroller-General of Customs, CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on Monday, 18 March 2024, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Joint Tax Board at the NCS headquarters Abuja.

According to a statement by the Customs Service Wednesday, the MOU was signed during a courtesy visit by the Secretary of the Joint Tax Board, Olusegun Adesokan, to the Nigeria Customs Service, aiming to foster collaboration and enhance effective tax management in Nigeria.

The CGC emphasised the collective efforts invested in finalising the MOU.

The purpose of signing the MOU is to strengthen and enrich strategic collaboration towards fostering a vibrant economy for the country. Consequently, it aims to lay a foundation for future endeavours and integrate fiscal policies to enhance data facilitation.

The Executive Secretary of the Joint Tax Board, Olusegun Adesokan, extended his deepest appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs and the service. He noted, “As a result of this, the meeting on the 16th of January has indeed reached a milestone. I commend the team for their foresight that led to the successful signing of the MOU.”