Vandals attack 132KV underground cables supplying power to parts of Abuja

By Constance Athekame

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says vandals have again vandalised its 132 Kilo Volt (KV) transmission line and underground cables in Abuja.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said in a statement on Friday that the incident resulted in power outages in the Central Area and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Mbah said that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday.

According to her, the vandalised 132kv underground cable transports bulk electricity to TCN’s 132kv Central Area transmission substation.

The TCN’s 132kv Central Area transmission substation supplies power through its “8 number” distribution feeders to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for onward supply to its customers in Central Area and environs,” she said.

She added that the vandalism which was carried out around the Millennium Park axis of Abuja, had affected over 60 per cent of the power supply to Abuja.

Mbah said the vandals carted away 40 meters of 1×500 Millimeters (MM) XLPE conductors on the two 132kv transmission lines

She listed areas experiencing power outages to include Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Life camp, Asokoro, Utako and Mabushi.

“TCN engineers have already been mobilised to the site of the incident to repair the vandalised cables.

“TCN enjoins Nigerians to be vigilant in observing and reporting suspicious activities to security operatives.

“We must work together to protect our transmission equipment and installation.

“This is very crucial to the development of the nation’s power sector,” she said. (NAN)