Tinubu denies dragging Buhari, others to testify in Paris Court, says they are there ‘wiĺlingly’

Nigeria’s Presidency has debunked a news report that former President Muhammadu Buhari has been dragged to a Paris court to give evidence.

Though Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) did not mention Buhari’s name, his statement was ostensibly to debunk a report by Peoples Gazette which said Tinubu has forced Buhari to appear in a Paris Court.

Onanuga said “Tinubu has not forced anyone to testify for or to refrain from testifying against Nigeria.”

The statement by the Presidential Spokesman said Saturday night: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to some fake news on social media about an arbitration proceeding in Paris to which the Nigerian Government is a party.

“The private proceeding, which should not have been reported in the media, is entirely confidential until the international arbitrators decide.

“While respecting the confidentiality of the proceeding, we wish to state categorically that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not forced anyone to testify for or to refrain from testifying against Nigeria.

“All the eminent Nigerians involved in Nigeria’s defence are doing so willingly and out of sheer patriotism and conviction.

“President Tinubu and the entire country are grateful to them.”