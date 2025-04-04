Police provide free medical services to Osun residents

Police in Osun on Friday provided free medical services to the residents of the state as part of the 2025 National Police Day programme.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, the Police spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi

By Olajide Idowu

Police in Osun on Friday provided free medical services to the residents of the state as part of the 2025 National Police Day programme.

Speaking to newsmen in Osogbo, the Police spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the medical outreach was part of the line up programmes of the state command to mark the Day.

Ojelabi said the aim of the initiative was to strengthen the police and community relation; to assure the public of the police services, just as the police equally need their support.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved 7th of April every year as the National Police Day and the IGP has directed that the state commands should organise activities to mark the Day.

“The Osun Command is carrying out free medical services at all the police area commands for residents while a Walkathon (fitness walk) is also being carried out by our officers,” Ojelabi said.

He said other activities for the celebration were community engagement and security meeting with stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Police Day was pronounced on April 19, 2024 by President Bola Tinubu, during the Nigeria Police Award and Commendation Ceremony in Abuja.

The Day is designed to celebrate the dedication, sacrifices and achievements of the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring national security. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)