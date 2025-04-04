How Uba Sani has revamped Kaduna State health sector — Commissioner

Uba Sani has led a major overhaul of Kaduna State’s health sector, achieving significant progress in infrastructure, facility upgrades, and the delivery of critical health services

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani has led a major overhaul of Kaduna State’s health sector, achieving significant progress in infrastructure, facility upgrades, and the delivery of critical health services over the past 22 months.

His administration’s commitment to improving the sector has been marked by major reforms that aim to enhance access to quality healthcare for all residents, according to an official.

Hajiya Umma Ahmad, Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Health, speaking at a ministerial press briefing in Kaduna on Friday, outlined the various successes resulting from the governor’s interventions.

According to her, Kaduna State achieved 100 per cent coverage of public health facilities in the distribution of medicines last year, a feat confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The Kaduna State Health Supplies Management Agency (KADHSMA) has also been recognised with 10 prestigious awards, including the International Supply Chain Education Alliance’s Excellence in Supply Chain Award.”

Further underscoring the progress, Umma revealed that the National Product Supply Chain (NPSC) had ranked Kaduna as one of the first states to reach the “Maturing Ready To Integrate Level” for public health supply chains.

“This milestone demonstrates the state’s preparedness to maintain a highly efficient State Health Supply System (SHSS).

“In addition, Kaduna was awarded the 2024 Leadership Challenge Award for the North West zone, solidifying Gov. Uba Sani’s significant role in the advancement of the health sector.

“Sani’s administration has prioritised the expansion and improvement of healthcare facilities, with 255 Primary Health Care (PHC) centres undergoing upgrades to provide essential emergency obstetric and neonatal care.

“This upgrade is aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality rates in the state.

“Additionally, 13 of the 33 general hospitals are being rehabilitated, and plans are underway to remodel and equip the Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital in Tudun Wada,”she said.

In terms of logistics, she said that the governor had modernised the KADHSMA warehouse to a Pharma-grade standard, significantly enhancing the storage capacity for pharmaceutical products to 8,000 cubic meters.

According to her, the warehouse is now equipped with a fully functional quality control laboratory.

Umma explained that more than 975 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) had been procured and distributed to health facilities, while 290 PHCs had received state-of-the-art diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.

“In a bid to ensure healthcare access for underserved communities, Sani launched a free distribution programme for essential medicines, further expanding healthcare access for vulnerable populations.

“A 300-bed Specialist Hospital, which is expected to provide specialised care and curb medical tourism once completed, is also a major part of the administration’s long-term healthcare vision.”

Umma confirmed that civil works for the hospital were now completed, with 85 per cent of the equipment already installed.

She said under the governor’s leadership, there had been a notable increase in health financing.

Umma said that the state saw a 21.3 per cent increase in health insurance enrolment, rising from 527,303 in 2023 to 639,432 in 2024.

“Furthermore, 70,000 vulnerable individuals have been enrolled in the Social Health Insurance Scheme, with an additional N52,000,000 allocated for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to extend health coverage to another 4,333 vulnerable persons.

“Kaduna State has consistently met the Abuja Declaration’s benchmark, allocating at least 15 per cent of its annual budget to the health sector.

“Additionally, Sani has approved the recruitment of 1,800 health workers annually for the next four years to strengthen the workforce in the state’s healthcare facilities.

“Gov. Sani’s transformative health initiatives demonstrate a robust commitment to improving the well-being of Kaduna State residents and set a strong foundation for the continued development of the state’s healthcare system,’she said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)