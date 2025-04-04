Ex-Lagos lawmaker lauds Tinubu on new NNPCL board

A former two-term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sir Jude Idimogu, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s reconstitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A former two-term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sir Jude Idimogu, has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s reconstitution of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) board, describing it as game changer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) called that the President had on Wednesday sacked the board of the NNPCL including its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari and Board Chairman ,Chief Pius Akinyelure.

The new 11-man board now has Mr Bashir Ojulari as the Group CEO and Ahmadu Kida as non-executive chairman.

Reacting in an interview with NAN on Friday, Idimogu, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II in the assembly between 2015 and 2023, expressed hope that the change would promote transparency in the oil sector.

“We know Tinubu will not disappoint people who have always supported him like us. This decision to dissolve the board of NNPCL is a very good one.

“We know Tinubu is never afraid of taking bold decisions.We are happy the President has taken this decision in the interest of Nigerians.

“I hope this development will mark the beginning of improved oil production and increased investment in the oil sector.I hope this development will mark the beginning of other good things happening in the oil sector.”,he said.

The former lawmaker urged the new NNPCL management and board to be focused and let the interest of the nation drive whatever they do.

“They should work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President. They should put in their best to improve oil exploration, export and other activities .

“They should learn from the mistakes of the past and do what countries with developed oil sectors are doing in terms of marketing of petroleum products and increased investment in the sector,to make the industry better”,he said.

(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)