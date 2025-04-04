Tinubu desires Nigerians be served right, says SERVICOM Coordinator

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator of SERVICOM, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to improving service delivery in government institutions to ensure Nigerians

By Okon Okon

Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator of SERVICOM, has affirmed that President Bola Tinubu is committed to improving service delivery in government institutions to ensure Nigerians are served appropriately.

Akajemeli made this statement at the Stakeholders’ Sensitisation Workshop on Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), in Abuja on Thursday.

The workshop, organised by SERVICOM Management, aimed to equip participants with the skills and knowledge to design and implement effective feedback and complaint systems within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“We are committed to ensuring that Nigerians are served right, and that’s what Mr. President desires in all MDAs,” Akajemeli said.

She stressed the Federal Government’s dedication to enhancing public service experiences through efficient grievance mechanisms in government institutions.

She said the workshop’s goal was to raise awareness among government officials and frontline service providers about the importance of effective grievance redress systems that truly fulfilled their purpose.

“We are not just talking about having systems in place, but ensuring they are functional and impactful,” she stated.

Akajemeli highlighted that these systems would allow citizens to express their concerns and commendations, fostering transparency, inclusivity, and continuous service improvement.

“Those we serve have the right to complain. Managing their complaints and commendations effectively helps us improve their service experience,” she added.

She said that the workshop also offered a platform for agencies to share their challenges, successes, and lessons learned in managing feedback and complaints.

Mrs Ngozi Akinbolewa, Head of Operations at SERVICOM, underscored the significance of feedback and complaint systems in enhancing service delivery and citizen engagement.

She pointed out that the lack of structured feedback systems in many MDAs hindered effective analysis and management of complaints.

In her contribution, Mrs Nnenna Akpala, SERVICOM Nodal Officer at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), emphasised the importance of treating customers with respect when addressing complaints, highlighting the need for improved customer service to achieve effective service delivery.

Highlights of the event include the unveiling of the GRM handbook and the SERVICOM Service Charter.(NAN) (www.nannes.ng)