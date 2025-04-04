Court bars Akpoti-Uduaghan, Akpabio, others from media interviews

The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Friday, restrained Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others from granting media interviews

By Taiye Agbaje



The Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Friday, restrained Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan; the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others from granting media interviews while the suit filed by Natasha is still pending before the court.

The new judge, Justice Binta Nyako, gave the order during the hearing of the suit filed by the suspended senator to stop the Senate from investigating her.

Justice Nyako ordered that no party or counsel in the suit should grant media interviews pending the hearing and determination of the case.

“There should be no press interview.by all parties and counsel as regard the subject matter of this case; no streaming or social media post as regard this case.

“There should be no TV interviews as regard this. There should be total media blockage,” the judge held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Thursday that the Chief Judge of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, had reassigned the case to Justice Nyako.

The development followed Justice Obiora Egwuatu’s withdrawal from the matter after citing allegations of bias reportedly levelled against him by the senate president, who is the 3rd defendant in the matter.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)