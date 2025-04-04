Suspected gunmen kidnap Ebonyi Govt. female official

Suspected gunmen have abducted Mrs Blessing Adagba, Coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

By Christian Ogbonna

Suspected gunmen have abducted Mrs Blessing Adagba, Coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

SP Joshua Ukandu, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Police Command in. Ebonyi, confirmed the incident on Friday in Abakaliki.

Ukanda, who confirmed her abduction, said; “Yes, Adagba was abducted in the Okposhi Eheku community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area.”

He said that the abduction occurred in the early hours of Thursday, adding that the police had already launched an investigation.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad has been deployed to rescue the victim. I believe they are working tirelessly to ensure her immediate release.”(NAN(www.nannews.ng)