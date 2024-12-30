FG, Navy target 3m bpd oil production by 2025 – Lokpobiri

The Federal Government has announced plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy to achieve its target of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in crude oil production by 2025.

By Desmond Ejibas

Nigeria’s current output stands at approximately 1.8 million bpd, a significant increase from the 1.4 million bpd recorded in 2023.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known during the launch of the second phase of Operation Delta Sanity II (OPDS II) in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Lokpobiri noted that the initial phase of OPDS, launched on Jan. 10, had contributed to the improved production figures, prompting the Nigerian Navy to proceed with the second phase.

“In August 2023, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production was barely a million bpd. Currently, the nation produces about 1.8 million bpd.

“Our target is to reach 3 million bpd by 2025, and we are confident that the second phase of OPDS will play a key role in achieving this milestone,” Lokpobiri said.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the Nigerian Navy in ensuring security, stating that it would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Despite these efforts, Lokpobiri, expressed concern about the persistent sabotage of the Trans Niger Pipeline.

“The Trans Niger Pipeline remains a major challenge, with criminals breaking into pipelines to siphon crude oil.

“However, the Nigerian Navy has pledged to intensify its efforts to protect these national assets, building on its successes in 2024,” he remarked.

The minister underscored the broader implications of curbing oil theft, highlighting the potential for increased government revenue and enhanced allocations to states and local governments.

He called on security agencies, maritime contractors, traditional rulers, and local youths to support the navy’s efforts.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, expressed optimism about the feasibility of reaching the 3 million bpd production target.

He stated that Operation Delta Sanity was specifically designed to address oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other maritime crimes, ensuring a secure environment for legitimate operations.

“The initial phase of the OPDS led to numerous arrests of vessels and oil thieves, as well as the dismantling of several illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta.

“These measures resulted in significant improvements in legitimate maritime activities and boosted crude oil production, with several oil companies reporting 100 per cent terminal factor,” Ogalla stated.

In spite of these successes, Ogalla explained that the navy saw the need to refine the operation to achieve even better outcomes.

“Rejigging the operation involves deploying newly acquired maritime domain awareness infrastructure, attack helicopters, armed drones, and enhanced intelligence-gathering systems.

“We are also incorporating non-kinetic approaches and strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to sustain and increase crude oil production beyond 2 million bpd, as directed by President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

Ogalla expressed confidence that OPDS II would further stabilise oil and gas operations in the Niger Delta by 2025.

Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, provided details of the accomplishments during the first phase of OPDS.

He reported the arrest of 215 suspects, the destruction of 468 illegal refineries, and the seizure of about 6.5 million litres of stolen crude oil and 7 million litres of adulterated diesel.

“In addition, 361 wooden boats, 1,107 dugout pits, and 279 storage tanks were deactivated, while 26 vessels were apprehended, among others,” Akinwande concluded. (NAN)