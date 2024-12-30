VON offers Galaxy Backbone platform to narrate its success stories 

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, has offered its platform to Galaxy Backbone Ltd. to narrate its success stories across Nigeria to the world.

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, has offered its platform to Galaxy Backbone Ltd. to narrate its success stories across Nigeria to the world.

Ndace made the offer when the Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone Ltd., Prof. Ibrahim Adeyanju, and some of his management staff, paid him a courtesy visit on Monday in Abuja.

According to Ndace, Nigerians are doing great things within and outside the country, hence, there is the need to tell our positive narratives to the world.

“Galaxy Backbone is doing wonderfully well in the area of digital technology and advancement. It is always easy to connect with like minds.

“I want to assure you and restate the commitment of VON to deepen the relationship between your organisation and ours. There is a need to tell your own story by yourself.

“I am offering you the VON platform to tell Nigerians the good works you are doing. If you want to start a programme today, you have the VON platform.

“We have offices in all the geopolitical zones of the country, and will be willing to cover any of your events in those zones. Let’s continue to work together.

“Public media is a buffer for all government organisations, because the way your agency was established, that is how VON, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) were also established.

“For us in VON, we broadcast in eight different languages and still counting; soon, we shall be broadcasting in Mandarin and Portuguese to expand our audiences in Asia and Europe,” Ndace said.

The VON boss stressed that President Bola Tinubu’s good works had put Nigeria on the global map of progressive countries.

“Therefore, we need to be consistent, deliberate and unapologetic in telling our stories,” he said.

Ndace expressed optimism that 2025 would be an important year for his organisation, saying that it would be intentional and at the forefront of telling Nigerian stories.

Speaking, Adeyanju said the essence of his visit was to express his happiness and willingness to work with VON and boost the relationship between the two organisations.

According to him, his organisation is managing 5,000 kilometres of fibre in about 30 states of the country and providing effective services in digital infrastructure and security.

“We are proud to manage digital infrastructure. We are here for the government. We want to use VON for our publicity.

“Galaxy Backbone is not for Abuja people alone, but other states as well. We have been able to visit some states and signed Memorandum of Understanding. We operate in states, regardless of political affiliation.

“We are for all Nigerians and we will always be there to support VON,” Adeyanju said. (NAN)