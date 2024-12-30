Yuletide: Afinnih family wins Ajah football tournament

The Ajah Community in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, celebrated the end of 2024 in grand style with the Afinnih family emerging winner in the football competition.

By Kazeem Akande



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Afinnih Family won the Ajah Indigenous Football Tournament 2024, defeating Alayande Family 5-4 in penalties, after a 2-2 draw to mark the end of the 2024 festive celebration.



Chief Ismail Adamson-Ojupon the Baale Olomodi of Ajah, in his remarks at the ceremony on Sunday, said the celebration was meant to strengthen the unity of indigenes and residents.



“A key feature of the celebration is the football competition, the collective effort of all 52 families of Ajah with each represented in their teams.



“We use this opportunity to create a memorable experience to foster unity among the families, residents and the community at large.



“Ajah is peaceful and developing, we want the peaceful coexistence to continue even between us, residents and the Ajah Ilaje waterside community.



“All of us are one and we will continue to live as one to foster unity and development,” the community leader said.



The Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman of the competition, Mr Kazeem Odunlami , said that attendance at the event reflected the true state of affairs in Ajah.



Odunlami added that the yearly celebration was meant to further unite and ensure peaceful coexistence among the 52 families comprising Ajah community.



According to him, the children in the community are not left out as a lot of programmes are organised for them to carry them along.



Mr Oduwole Olusegun, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Ajah Ilaje Community on the waterside, said lauded the Baale of Ajah for fostering unity amongst the communities for more development in the area. (NAN)

