Nigerian Navy to Host 8th Symposium of Gulf of Guinea Naval Chiefs

The Nigerian Navy has announced plans to host the 8th edition of the Symposium of the Heads of Navies and Coastguards of the Gulf of Guinea, scheduled to take place from Tuesday, November 26, to Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Commodore A. Adams-Aliu on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

According to Adama-Aliu, the symposium, themed “Maritime Security and Sustainable Development in the Gulf of Guinea,” will bring together key maritime security stakeholders from the region and beyond.

“The Gulf of Guinea, a vital maritime hub, drives the economies of over 25 countries in Central and West Africa. Globally, the region accounts for 15% of oil consumption and about 5-6% of oil production. With proven oil reserves estimated at 50–60 billion barrels, it also handles around 30% of the world’s maritime traffic, making its security critical to global economic stability.

“Organized in partnership with the European Union and the French Navy, the symposium aims to enhance maritime security by fostering regional cooperation and developing effective law enforcement mechanisms.

“It will provide a platform for naval leaders and coastguards to discuss maritime safety and implement key elements of the Yaoundé Code of Conduct—an agreement designed to strengthen maritime governance and combat threats such as piracy and illegal fishing,” he stated.

He added,”Participants will engage in two days of discussions across three strategic sessions, focusing on:

“Regional and International Cooperation for Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Maritime Domain Awareness and Information Sharing.

“Legal and Regulatory Frameworks for Maritime Security Operations.

“These sessions will address pressing challenges, promote integrated approaches to maritime security, and explore modern tools and strategies for sustainable development in the region.

“High-ranking officials, including heads of navies and coastguards from Gulf of Guinea countries, as well as representatives from regional and international organizations, are expected to attend.”

The Nigerian Navy urged the public to support this initiative, which is poised to bolster security and economic development in the Gulf of Guinea.