Court grants N500,000 bail to employee facing alleged N5.3m theft

By Sandra Umeh

An Ojo Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, granted N500,000 bail to a Sales Rep. Sunday Babatunde, standing trial for alleged N5.3 million theft.

Babatunde, 34, was arraigned before Magistrate, L.K.J Layeni, on a one-count charge of breach of trust.

Babatunde, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until Feb. 5, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in the months of November and December 2024, at Mamuda Foods Company Ltd, located at Ikeja, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully converted his company’s N5.34 million being proceeds from goods entrusted in his care and sold.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant allegedly converted the said amount to his own use, without the management’s consent.

The offence, Uche said, contravened the provisions of section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. (NAN)