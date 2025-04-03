FCT-MPWB to brief pilgrims on new Hajj system Saturday

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) will, this weekend, educate intending pilgrims on the new system of grouping, transportation,

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) will, this weekend, educate intending pilgrims on the new system of grouping, transportation, NUSUk policy, and other important aspects of performing Hajj.

The orientation will take place at the Board’s camp in Abuja, providing pilgrims with essential information to prepare for the spiritual journey.

The Director of the Board, Malam Kadiri Edah, disclosed this in a statement issued by Muhammad Lawal, FCT-MPWB Public Relations Officer, in Abuja on Thursday.

Edah explained that the orientation exercise would focus on the new grouping system for pilgrims, the transportation system, NUSUk policy, and other key aspects of performing Hajj.

He added that relevant stakeholders, such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), were scheduled to deliver lectures on the modalities and other issues related to the journey to Saudi Arabia.

Other stakeholders, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the official air carrier (Flynas), would also participate in the exercise.

Edah emphasised that these activities had been outlined to ensure the success of the operation and to prepare intending pilgrims for their spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia.

The director assured that the board would ensure intending pilgrims are adequately prepared and well-versed in the essentials of performing Hajj to fulfill their religious obligations.

He advised pilgrims who had completed their payments to take advantage of the opportunity to fully prepare for the pilgrimage.

“As usual, Islamic scholars and relevant stakeholders have already been mobilized for the exercise.

“The event is scheduled to take place daily from 8 a.m. at the permanent Hajj Transit Camp, located at Basan Jiwa, very close to Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Medical screening for the intending pilgrims will take place on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13.

“Additionally, the inoculation exercise for all pilgrims is also scheduled for the weekend, as part of the requirements for traveling to Saudi Arabia.”

Edah also revealed that the final phase of the education and orientation exercise, which would involve practical sessions, was set for April 26 and April 27, just before the airlift to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

He urged intending pilgrims to participate in all activities organised by the board to ensure the success of the exercise.

Finally, Edah called on intending pilgrims who had not yet submitted their International Passports or completed application forms to do so, as the board had already commenced the visa procurement process for the trip.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)