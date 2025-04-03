Rivers Govt. cancels all pending procurement, tender processes

The Rivers State Government has on Thursday cancelled all pending procurement and tender processes in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement.

By Precious Akutamadu



The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ibas, made the remark in a special announcement, signed and issued by Prof Ibibia Worika, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Port Harcourt.

He said that the cancellation was in adherence to the Supreme Court judgement which upheld the Appeal Court ruling in Suit No. CA/ABJ/CV/133/2024.

Ibas stated that the cancellation affected all procurement and tender processes carried out by MDAs during the period in question.

According to him, all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that carried out such tender processes for projects in their respective offices are, by this announcement, mandated to refund such tender fees to contractors immediately.

He said that they should await the approval of a spending plan by the state government which would be notified them in due course.

NAN)(www.nannews.ng)