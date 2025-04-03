Police arraign woman for allegedly inflicting injuries on 9-year-old 

By Funmilayo Okunade

The police on Thursday arraigned a 35-year-old woman, Amaka Nwaogalanya, in Ado-Ekiti for allegedly inflicting injuries on a nine-year-old girl living with her.

The defendant, who had no fixed address, is standing trial for assault before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court.

She, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence from February 2024 to March 2025 in Ado-Ekiti.

Adejare said that the defendant reprimanded the minor and inflicted injuries on her body, adding that the minor had been hospitalised.

He said the offence contravened Section 256(a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, ordered that the defendant should deposit N300,000 with the secretary of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Ekiti State Chapter, for the treatment of the minor currently at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

Awosika said that the defendant would be admitted to bail after depositing the money.

She added that the defendant should provide one surety in like sum.

Awosika said the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She adjourned the case until June 2 for substantive hearing. (NAN)