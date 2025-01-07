We’ll lift Africa out of poverty, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said African leaders remained committed to lifting their nations out of poverty and building resilient economies at their own pace.

By Salif Atojoko

Tinubu, who was a Special Guest of Honour, said this at the swearing-in of President John Mahama in Accra, Ghana.

“We have nothing to prove to anyone except ourselves. We have found the critical path to our success. We shall lift our nations out of poverty and build a resilient economy at our own pace.

“Today, I am here not only as the President of Nigeria but also as an African in resolute support for Ghana and her people,” Tinubu said.

He said Mahama’s inauguration is a source of pride and honour for Ghanaians, the entire continent, and its Diaspora.

“We celebrate African Democracy today as Ghana and her beloved people mark the transition from one democratic government to another.

“This moment does more than symbolise another milestone in the evolution of Ghanaian democratic society.

“It lays to bed the question of whether Ghana and Africa are capable of democratic and productive endeavours. Ghana has answered that question resoundingly.”

He said just as Ghana drew inspiration and strength from Kwame Nkrumah and many of its past leaders, Nigeria similarly drew inspiration from its founding leaders who not only fought for her independence but also cherished the close relationship between the two nations.

“May we always walk in the way and the spirit of these enlightened leaders. Ghana is in harmony with that spirit, and President John Mahama’s inauguration today reflects that.

“Your new president is a man of patriotic vision and substance. He loves his nation and its people to the core.

“He believes that your nation has a mission and intends for you all to fulfil it. No one can ask more of a leader than that,” said Tinubu.

He expressed confidence that the new government, under the leadership of Mahama, would work with Nigeria to strengthen the powerful bond, leading to greater shared prosperity for citizens of the countries.

“I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress.

“Your ascension to power should also mark a new and invigorated momentum in pursuing sub-regional integration and progress.

“With focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing concerns: poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other problems hampering our desired progress,” the President said. (NAN)