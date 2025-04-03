Imo Assembly hails return of normalcy in Orsu LGA

By Ugonne Uzoma

The Imo House of Assembly, on Thursday, hailed Gov. Hope Uzodimma for restoring peace and civil order in Orsu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The commendation was part of its resolutions and followed a motion moved by the member representing Orsu State Constituency, Mr Uche Agabige.

In the motion, Agabige commended the governor for restoring peace in the LGA.

According to him, the area had been annexed by gunmen, suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, an arms wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), since December 2020.

He pointed out that the governor mobilised all the security agencies to reclaim the area from the dreaded group.

The lawmaker said that the activities of the group resulted in the destruction of public infrastructure, including police stations, health facilities, schools, markets, roads, and courts, amongst others.

He further said that many lives were lost, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed, with many residents rendered homeless.

He also said that the governor sustained his support to security agencies, leading to the successful restoration of peace and civil order in the area.

He said that the peaceful atmosphere led to the reopening and restoration of police activities, including the inauguration of a new Divisional Police Station in the area by the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Dajuma, on March 25.

Agabige, therefore, prayed the house to commend the governor for his efforts in restoring relative peace to Orsu Communities.

He also urged the house to encourage him to sustain the security, peace and order in the area.

He further advised the house to write to the Ministry of Humanitarian Services, Niger Delta Development Commission and other related interventionist agencies to come to the aid of Orsu people with relief materials.

Agabige said the intervention would enable the people to start life again and also rebuild damaged public infrastructure.

Supporting the motion, Mr Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo) recalled that Orsu had become the hub of banditry and insecurity in the recent past.

Ibeh described the restoration of normalcy in Orsu as a great feat, adding that other LGAs were also affected by banditry.

He called for the rehabilitation of the area and reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure so that life could return to normal in the area

Mr Uzoma Osuoha (Ohaji Egbema), said that Orsu area was literally turned to a desert before the governor reclaimed it.

Osuoha called on the National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant agencies to come in with much needed palliatives to help the people of the area.

Mr Ugochukwu Amuchie (Aboh Mbaise) said that the insecurity in Orsu affected other parts of the state, resulting in bad publicity for Imo.

Amuchie lauded the governor for achieving peace and security in the area and other accomplishments.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, who presided over the plenary session, ruled in favour of the motion after calling for voice votes.

Iwuanyanwu directed the Clerk, Mrs Chinelo Emeghara, to convey the resolution of the house to the governor. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)