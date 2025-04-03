UPDATED: Petition for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall fails required signatures – INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the petition to recall Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate has failed to meet the number of signatures required

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the petition to recall Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate has failed to meet the number of signatures required to implement the action.

The commission stated this in a statement issued by Sam Olumekun, its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, on Thursday in Abuja.

Olumekun said that the number of ascertained 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submitted petition fell short of the 50 per cent plus one (at least 237,278 voters) signatures in the constituency constitutionally required to commence recall action.

He said that INEC, at its Thursday regular weekly meeting, considered and approved the report of its physical count of the signatures/thumbprints forwarded with the petition for the senator’s recall, in line with Clause 2(b) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024.

Olumekun recalled that INEC had assured Nigerians that it would handle the matter with fairness to the parties involved and in line with the provisions of the law and its regulations and guidelines.

“First, we ensured that the petitioners complied with the requirements for the submission of the petition.

“Secondly, we notified the member sought to be recalled in writing, copied the presiding officer of the senate and simultaneously published the notice on our website.

“Thirdly, we informed Nigerians that the next step would be to carefully ascertain the number of signatures/thumbprints to ensure that the petition complies with the requirement of the law. This exercise has now been completed,” he said.

He said that for emphasis, a petition for the recall of a senator must comply with the provision of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

This, according to him requires the signatures of more than half of the registered voters in the constituency.

“The total number of registered voters in the Kogi Central Senatorial District is 474,554.

“More than one-half of this figure (i.e. 50 per cent) is 237,277+1 which is at least 237,278 voters.

“Across the 902 polling units in 57 registration areas and five local government areas that make up the senatorial district, the commission ascertained 208,132 signatures/thumbprints from the submission made by the petitioners.

“This translates to 43.86 per cent of the registered voters which falls short of the constitutional requirement by 29,146 signatories.

“Consequently, the petition has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution.

“Therefore, no further action shall be taken on the recall of the senator,” he said.

The INEC commissioner said that in line with the provision of Clause 2(d) of the Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, INEC had issued a public notice to that effect, which was also copied to the presiding officer of the senate.

He added that a public notice, alongside the summary of the review of the signatures/thumbprints of the petitioners, which were disaggregated by local government areas, were available on INEC website and social media platforms for public information. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)