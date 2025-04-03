Police Week to strengthen community engagement – Lagos Command 

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has organised activities to engage with the community and promote policing efforts, ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu has declared the first week of April each year as Police Week, with April 7 designated as National Police Day.

This day honours the Nigeria Police Force and recognises their contributions to internal security and the maintenance of law and order across the country.

The maiden National Police Week, which began on Thursday, has the theme: ‘Inclusive Policing: A Panacea to Improved Security and Economic Growth in Lagos State.’

“Under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, the command is celebrating Nigeria Police Week from April 3 to 7.

“The theme underscores the importance of collaboration among security stakeholders and cooperation between sister agencies to enhance the safety of lives and property in Lagos State.

“National Police Week provides a crucial opportunity for the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen its relationship with the communities it serves.

“This week-long celebration honours officers’ dedication and commitment while fostering dialogue with citizens and showcasing the transformative work of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

The spokesperson stated that, in compliance with Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun’s directives, the command has planned engaging and memorable activities with the community.

Activities include a Health and Wellness event (Medical Outreach) on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. in Computer Village, Ikeja, offering free check-ups, wellness workshops, and mental health awareness programmes.

A Clean-Up Exercise will be held on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. Officers will visit major parks, bus stops, and markets across 14 Area Commands for sanitation exercises.

On Friday, a Community Outreach Programme (Stakeholders’ Engagement) will take place at 9:00 a.m. at the Police Officers’ Mess, Ikeja, addressing public safety concerns.

A Walkathon on Saturday will begin at 6:00 a.m. from Command Headquarters, Ikeja, passing through major locations to promote camaraderie and confidence between the police and the community.

Hundeyin urged residents and security stakeholders to participate and collaborate with the command in ensuring a safer and more secure state for all. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)