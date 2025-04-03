Autism is not spiritual attack–Mrs Oborevwori

The wife of the Delta Governor, Mrs Tobore Oborevwori, has appealed to residents to stop attributing autism to spiritual causes.

By Mercy Neme

Autism is a condition that affects how your child socialises and behaves.

Early signs include limited eye contact and body language and repetitive motions.

Delta First Lady made the appeal on Thursday at the 2025 Autism Awareness Day event at Madonna Inclusive School for Youngsters and Children with Special Needs in Okpanam, near Asaba.

Mrs Oborevwori was represented by the wife of the State House of Assembly Speaker, Mrs Tomiebi Guwor.

According to her, autism is a health condition that requires medical care and parental support.

“Autism is not a spiritual attack but a health challenge that can be managed with specialised care from physicians and unconditional love from parents and caregivers,” she said.

She noted that although autism awareness was low in the region, the You Matter Charity Foundation was committed to advocacy and support for affected children.

“Our foundation will go above and beyond to ensure children with special needs receive the opportunities they deserve.

“In addition to raising awareness, we plan to establish specialised care centers across the state for children with autism, Down syndrome, and related challenges,” she said.

Mrs Oborevwori also highlighted plans to improve access to quality education and healthcare for children with special needs, ensuring they face no barriers.

“With the support of donor agencies, partners, and volunteers,

“We will empower caregivers with the necessary resources to improve the lives of these wonderful children,” she added.

She reaffirmed that under the MORE Agenda of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori, individuals with disabilities would receive special attention and protection.

She warned that discrimination and stigmatisation would not be tolerated.

“Everyone deserves respect and equal opportunities, regardless of their health or social status,” she said.

Mrs Oborevwori commended the teachers and caregivers at Madonna Inclusive School for their dedication.

She urged well-meaning individuals to support efforts that create an inclusive world for autistic children.

In her remarks, the Executive Director of the You Matter Charity Foundation, Omo Oborevwori, expressed appreciation to the school’s management for their commitment to the children’s well-being.

The school’s Principal, Sister Christy Ikechi, stated that the institution was founded in 1996.

According to her, the school caters to over 230 children with various needs, including hearing and speech impairments, physical disabilities, and learning difficulties.

She highlighted challenges such as a lack of specialised teachers and essential amenities, including a power generator, and called for support.

In a pep talk, Dr Theresa Ogholaja explained that while autism spectrum disorder had no medical cure, early detection significantly improved care and outcomes for affected children.(NAN)