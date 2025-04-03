Police, stakeholders caution against jungle justice

Some Stakeholders in Ebonyi including the Police have expressed concern over the spate of jungle justice across states of the federation, urging citizens to desist from the act.

By Christian Ogbonna

Some Stakeholders in Ebonyi including the Police have expressed concern over the spate of jungle justice across states of the federation, urging citizens to desist from the act.

They gave the advice on Thursday in Abakaliki at a Town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders in commemorations of the National Police day scheduled for April 7.

The theme of the meeting is tagged: “Police and the community: strenthening cooperation for improved service delivery.”

The stakeholders, who spoke at the event condemned the act of jungle justice, police extortions, police molestation and harassment, extra judicial killings among others.

CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, Commissioner of Police in the state explained that the meeting was to harness issues towards achieving maximum security of lives and security for citizens.

Uche-Anya noted that it was unlawful to take a life of fellow citizens.

According to her, nobody has the right to take the law into his or her hands.

“Citizen must follow due process in the efforts to ensure security,” the Commissioner said.

On police extortion, she said the Police Force had zero tolerance to such act and warned officers to disengage from the nefarious act.

Uche-Anya noted that the police had no right to check another person’s phone at the checkpoint except, if such a person was under investigation.

Earlier speaking, Nwanneka David, Ex-Officio, National Association of Nigeria Student (NANS), Ebonyi chapter, decried police harassments of students in the state.

“We are not happy the way police have been harassing students, to the extent of tagging most of them, “Yahoo Boys”.

“We need the Commissioner to intervene. The police have gone the extra mile checking people’s phone,” David stated.

Mr Chidi Igboji, the state’s Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), also condemned the unprofessionalism among the police personnel.

Igboji, therefore, suggested regular training for the police force in the efforts to harness and promote security.

Mr Sunday Oketa, Traditional Ruler, Nkaliki-Echara Unuhu Autonomous Community, in Ebonyi Local Government Area, called for more stakeholders collaboration for improved security.

Oketa hailed community policing in the state and urged the officers to keep the flag flying. (NAN)