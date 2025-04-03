NCAA warns Int’l airlines on passenger travel restriction issues

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Thursday warned International Airlines on passenger travel restriction issues.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Michael Achimugu, the NCAA Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs in Abuja.

According to Achimugu, NCAA has received several complaints about airlines selling tickets to passengers, only to airlift them halfway to their destinations and return them back to Nigeria.

“These actions, which involve refusal of boarding/entry at intermediate/transit stops to some Nigerians due to visa/travel restrictions are causing significant distress to passengers and tarnishing the reputation of aviation industry in Nigeria.

” NCAA finds such practices completely unacceptable. It is the responsibility of airlines to inform passengers about any potential barriers to their admissibility at their destination before they commence their travel.

“Passengers should not be put in a position where they are denied entry or returned to Nigeria only on arrival at intermediate/transit stops,” he said.

According to him, in line with provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023, Part 19.21.1.1, all airlines and their agents shall ensure that passengers are informed of any potential admissibility issues or travel restrictions in advance of their departure.

The director said airlines ought to take appropriate measures to screen and provide passengers with accurate, up-to-date information regarding their travel documents and visa requirements before issuing a ticket and proceeding to board them.

“In light of this, the NCAA informs all international airlines operating in Nigeria that the Authority will no longer tolerate these occurrences.

“Effective immediately, any airline found to be engaged in such practices will be subject to regulatory action, including but not limited to fines, suspension of flight operations, or other measures deemed appropriate.

“NCAA expects the cooperation of all airlines in maintaining the integrity and professionalism of the aviation industry, as well as ensuring the well-being of Nigerian passengers.” (NAN)